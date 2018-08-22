Top Stories
Wed, 22 August 2018 at 11:07 pm

Simon Cowell is Joined by 'American Idol' Alums at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Simon Cowell is Joined by 'American Idol' Alums at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Simon Cowell had tons of support at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

The 58-year-old producer and reality competition judge was joined by some famous friends while he received his star on Wednesday afternoon (August 22) in Hollywood, Calif.

American Idol alums Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, Katharine McPhee and fiance David Foster, and Harry Connick Jr joined The X Factor UK stars Louis Tomlinson and Leona Lewis at the event.

Simon was also supported by his America’s Got Talent co-stars Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel along with past winner Grace Vanderwaal.

