Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton to Star in 'The Elephant Man' for BBC

Charlie Heaton is going to be taking on the role of Joseph Merrick in the BBC’s The Elephant Man.

The drama will be separated into two parts and air as part of two 90-minute episodes for the channel.

“I’m extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to take on the portrayal of Joseph Merrick in the BBC’s adaption of ‘The Elephant Man,’” Charlie said (via Variety). “This is such a special role and a challenge for any actor. Joseph has such an incredible story and I can’t wait to go on this journey and bring him to life.”

The role of Joseph Merrick has been portrayed by numerous actors over the years including Bradley Cooper (on Broadway and the West End) and John Hurt (who won an Oscar for his portrayal in 1980).