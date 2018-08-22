Top Stories
Wed, 22 August 2018 at 5:44 pm

Stranger Things' Joe Keery & Girlfriend Maika Monroe Show Some PDA on Date Night!

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe pack on the PDA during a night out together!

The 26-year-old Stranger Things actor put his arm around the 25-year-old Tau actress as they left Rockwell Table & Stage over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Maika wore a black button-up shirt with gold birds on the front along with a matching purse, blue jeans, and beige and black heels. Joe had on a red button-up.

They were all smiles as they exchanged some sweet kisses.

On Tuesday night, Joe was also spotted enjoying dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

ICYMI, watch a teaser for season three of Stranger Things!

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
