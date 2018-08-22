Tom Brady Offers a Theory on Why He Thinks People 'Don't Like' Him

Tom Brady thinks people “don’t like” him, and he’s offering a theory as to why that may be.

“I think it’s a different part about football, for example, in America…I mean, if you look at a lot of other sports around the world, at some point, maybe you get to represent your country, like watching the World Cup in the summer. I see all these soccer players that play for these different clubs but then come together for their country at some point,” the 41-year-old NFL star quarterback, who plays for the New England Patriots, told WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan show on Tuesday (August 21). “In America, we never get a chance to do that.”

“So, most Americans that live in other parts of the country, they don’t like the Patriots. They don’t like me, and I can understand that,” Tom continued. “I mean, I was a 49ers fan at one point. They want to see their team win, and when they don’t, I think they’ve got to direct that frustration somewhere else. When you’ve been successful like our team has been, I think frustration gets directed at us, and that’s just part of it.”

During his time with the Patriots, Tom has won five super bowls, been the Super Bowl MVP four times, has been named the NFL’s MVP three times, and has consistently led his team to the playoffs multiple years in a row.