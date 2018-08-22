Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 9:02 am

Wells Adams Had One 'Big Concern' Moving In with Sarah Hyland: Their Dogs!

Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Wells Adams recently moved in together, and Wells is now revealing the biggest concern he had before the big step!

“The big concern was I have a big dog and she has two dogs and how that was going to work out,” the 34-year-old bartender on Bachelor in Paradise told People. “The first day was phenomenal and the second day they were fighting.”

Wells‘ dog is named Carl and Sarah has two dogs named Barkley and Boo.

But now, everything is okay! “Everything’s kind of settled down,” Wells added.
