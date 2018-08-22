Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 9:04 pm

Who Went Home on 'America's Got Talent'? Five Acts Eliminated After Second Quarter-Finals Show

Five acts have sadly been eliminated from the competition during the second dedicated results show of Season 13 of America’s Got Talent.

The quarter-finals began last week, and 12 more acts performed on Tuesday night (August 21). Only seven of them got the chance to advance to the semi-finals and the rest were sent home.

SEVEN ACTS ADVANCE: Here are the contestants moving forward!

There are three weeks of quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals round, which will likely feature the Top 21 contestants from this season.

Click through the slideshow to see who is not moving on…
