Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on If He'll Play James Bond

Naomi Campbell Relaxes in Her Bikini While Hanging with David Blaine!

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 1:36 pm

Zendaya Drops New Song 'Wonderful Life' from 'Smallfoot' Soundtrack - Listen Now!

Zendaya just dropped a brand new song called “Wonderful Life” as part of the Smallfoot soundtrack!

The 21-year-old actress also voices Meechee in the upcoming animated flick, which follows a young yeti who finds something he thought didn’t exist — a human.

“I hope you guys love this song as much as I do,” Zendaya said.

You can now stream the song on Spotify.

Be sure to also check out Niall Horan‘s song from the film!

Smallfoot hits theaters September 28th.

Listen to the entire song below…

Click inside to read the lyrics…
