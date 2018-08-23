Anne Hathaway Wants to Reunite with Mandy Moore to Throw Ice Cream at Each Other!

Sometimes you’ll find the best content in the comments sections of Instagram posts!

Mandy Moore posted a #TBT on Thursday (August 23) of her and Anne Hathaway at the premiere of their movie The Princess Diaries.

She wrote, “I guess this film came out just over 17 years ago?? Anne Hathaway was already a movie star and I showed up to my first premiere in a casual denim suit. Hey, it was 2001!”

Anne commented on the pic and said, “That’s the face I make when I’m trying not to flop sweat on a terrifically famous pop star. So happy for all that you have going on! Let’s get together and throw ice cream at each other soon.”

Mandy wrote back, “Hello friend! Count me in. It’d be an honor to be coned by you again!”

If you remember in the movie, Anne‘s character Mia gets fed up with the bullying from Mandy‘s character Lana near the end of the movie and she pushes an ice cream cone into Lana’s chest.