Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest &amp; Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 8:53 pm

Anne Hathaway Wants to Reunite with Mandy Moore to Throw Ice Cream at Each Other!

Anne Hathaway Wants to Reunite with Mandy Moore to Throw Ice Cream at Each Other!

Sometimes you’ll find the best content in the comments sections of Instagram posts!

Mandy Moore posted a #TBT on Thursday (August 23) of her and Anne Hathaway at the premiere of their movie The Princess Diaries.

She wrote, “I guess this film came out just over 17 years ago?? Anne Hathaway was already a movie star and I showed up to my first premiere in a casual denim suit. Hey, it was 2001!”

Anne commented on the pic and said, “That’s the face I make when I’m trying not to flop sweat on a terrifically famous pop star. So happy for all that you have going on! Let’s get together and throw ice cream at each other soon.”

Mandy wrote back, “Hello friend! Count me in. It’d be an honor to be coned by you again!”

If you remember in the movie, Anne‘s character Mia gets fed up with the bullying from Mandy‘s character Lana near the end of the movie and she pushes an ice cream cone into Lana’s chest.
Just Jared on Facebook
anne hathaway wants to reunite with mandy moore 01
anne hathaway wants to reunite with mandy moore 02

Credit: Steve Granitz; Photos: Wire Image
Posted to: Anne Hathaway, Mandy Moore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B shares another sneak peek at daughter Kulture - TMZ
  • Check out the trailer for Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristie Alley gets questioned about Scientology on Celebrity Big Brother - TooFab
  • Pose star Indya Moore just signed a modeling contract - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Debby Ryan is responding to the new backlash from her new show - Just Jared Jr