April Love Geary Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Before Her First Pregnancy with Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke‘s partner April Love Geary is opening up!

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday (August 22) to reveal that she suffered from a miscarriage before giving birth to their daughter, Mia.

One of her Instagram followers asked if she had any fear of miscarriages, and April replied, “I had one before Mia. But I’m not scared, worrying or stressing out too much isn’t good for the baby. Life happens and we can’t control everything.”

Earlier this week, April and Robin announced that they’re expecting their second child together. The pregnancy wasn’t planned, according to another answered question on April‘s story, “Nope!!! I started birth control and then one morning I woke up nauseous.”

On having kids close to age: “My doctor is amazing and says everything looks perfect right now,” April wrote. “I wanted to have them be close in age but it just happened to be very close in age, haha.”