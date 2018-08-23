Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Celeb Performers Revealed

The lineup of celebrity performers for Aretha Franklin‘s private funeral service has been announced and she will have tons of amazing stars paying tribute to her.

A public memorial will take place on August 30 in Detroit with a big lineup of performers and a different lineup will be in attendance at the private funeral on August 31.

Clive Davis is reportedly also planning a memorial concert for this November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jennifer Hudson, who will play Aretha in an upcoming biopic, is among the stars performing at the private funeral.

Click inside to see the full list…

See the full list below.

Aretha Franklin’s Funeral – Celeb Performers Lineup

Stevie Wonder

Faith Hill

Ronald Isley

Chaka Khan

Fantasia

Jennifer Hudson

Yolanda Adams

Shirley Caesar

The Clark Sisters

Jennifer Holliday

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

Marvin Sapp

The Williams Brothers

Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Audrey DuBois Harris

Alice McAllister Tillman

Edward Franklin

Aretha Franklin Orchestra

Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir