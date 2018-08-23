Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Celeb Performers Revealed
The lineup of celebrity performers for Aretha Franklin‘s private funeral service has been announced and she will have tons of amazing stars paying tribute to her.
A public memorial will take place on August 30 in Detroit with a big lineup of performers and a different lineup will be in attendance at the private funeral on August 31.
Clive Davis is reportedly also planning a memorial concert for this November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Jennifer Hudson, who will play Aretha in an upcoming biopic, is among the stars performing at the private funeral.
Click inside to see the full list…
See the full list below.
Aretha Franklin’s Funeral – Celeb Performers Lineup
Stevie Wonder
Faith Hill
Ronald Isley
Chaka Khan
Fantasia
Jennifer Hudson
Yolanda Adams
Shirley Caesar
The Clark Sisters
Jennifer Holliday
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
Marvin Sapp
The Williams Brothers
Vanessa Bell Armstrong
Audrey DuBois Harris
Alice McAllister Tillman
Edward Franklin
Aretha Franklin Orchestra
Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir