Thu, 23 August 2018 at 3:05 pm
Aretha Franklin's Memorial Has So Many Amazing Performers Lined Up
- 23 acts will be doing Aretha Franklin‘s memorial next week – TMZ
- Shawn Mendes says he would date one of his fans! – Just Jared Jr
- Guess who else has joined the Top Gun sequel – Lainey Gossip
- Is this Hollywood’s hot new couple? – DListed
- Megyn Kelly is calling out Asia Argento – TooFab
- This Broadway actor has revealed he has HIV – Towleroad
- Frankie Grande doesn’t remember how he found out that Ariana Grande was engaged – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Aretha Franklin, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet