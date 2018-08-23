Ariana Grande Clarifies Comments Made About Travis Scott

Ariana Grande wants everyone to know she isn’t throwing any shade at Travis Scott.

After a video surfaced of the 25-year-old “God is a Woman” singer where fans were quick to think that she may have shaded the 26-year-old rapper and his new album Astroworld, Ariana is clarifying her comments saying it’s all just a “joke.”

“i adore travis & kylie and i love the astroworld album a joke issa joke watch the video,” Ariana first tweeted. “stop using me for clickbait so i can come online n celebrate my number one too pls ! hip hip hooray !”

If you don’t know, Ariana‘s close friend Nicki Minaj has been calling out Travis Scott (and Kylie Jenner) for days over his album sales, which are linked to his tour ticket sales via bundles.

also everything literally almost everything i say i say for comedic effect and am never serious …. like i’m always “on”…. if ever u think i’m being shady i’m jus goin for the laugh ….. if i’m being fr shady you’ll know. i’m a v loving lil babe 👼🏼,” Ariana wrote in a second tweet.