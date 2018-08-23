Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Head Out Together in Studio City

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are on the move!

The 20-year-old Modern Family star and the 30-year-old Pacific Rim actor were seen making their way out for the day on Wednesday (August 22) in Studio City, Calif.

The two both kept it cool in shorts and tees, keeping hydrated on the hot summer day.

Thy were recently spotted breaking a sweat together at the gym.

Levi swept Ariel off her feet – literally! – with a cute kiss after a dinner date a few weeks earlier.