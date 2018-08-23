B.A.P Leader Bang Yong Guk Leaves K-Pop Group After 7 Years

Bang Yong Guk is no longer a member of B.A.P.

The 28-year-old rapper, songwriter and producer is parting ways with both his agency and the boy band, TS Entertainment confirmed on Thursday (August 23).

“B.A.P’s Bang Yong Guk, who has been with TS Entertainment since August 12, 2011, recently saw his exclusive contract with us come to an end on August 19, 2018. We have spoken extensively with both Bang Yong Guk and the other members of B.A.P, and we will be respecting his decision to not renew his contract with us. We want to express our gratitude to Bang Yong Guk for being with us till now, and we wish him the best of luck on his future endeavors,” the agency said in a statement.

However, they also promised the group will continue on as a five member unit.

“Bang Yong Guk has departed from B.A.P as his contract has ended, and B.A.P will continue on with five members (Himchan, Daehyun, Youngjae, Jongup, and Zelo). Their scheduled activities will continue as planned and we will continue to give B.A.P’s activities our support. Please continue to give B.A.P your love and interest in the future. Thank you.”