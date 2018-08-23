Top Stories
Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 11:22 am

Ben Affleck Will Reportedly Stay in Rehab for 'Extended Period of Time'

Ben Affleck Will Reportedly Stay in Rehab for 'Extended Period of Time'
  • Ben Affleck has checked into a rehab facility where he plans to “check in for an extended period of time” – TMZ
  • Kendall Jenner grabs sushi with Caitlyn JennerJust Jared Jr
  • What’s going on with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt? – Lainey Gossip
  • Is Kim Kardashian having a fourth baby? – TooFab
  • Huge news for Crazy Rich Asians fans – MTV
  • Is this Hollywood’s next couple!? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B shares another sneak peek at daughter Kulture - TMZ
  • Check out the trailer for Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristie Alley gets questioned about Scientology on Celebrity Big Brother - TooFab
  • Pose star Indya Moore just signed a modeling contract - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Debby Ryan is responding to the new backlash from her new show - Just Jared Jr