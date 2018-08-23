Thu, 23 August 2018 at 11:22 am
Ben Affleck Will Reportedly Stay in Rehab for 'Extended Period of Time'
- Ben Affleck has checked into a rehab facility where he plans to “check in for an extended period of time” – TMZ
- Kendall Jenner grabs sushi with Caitlyn Jenner – Just Jared Jr
- What’s going on with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt? – Lainey Gossip
- Is Kim Kardashian having a fourth baby? – TooFab
- Huge news for Crazy Rich Asians fans – MTV
- Is this Hollywood’s next couple!? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Ben Affleck, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet