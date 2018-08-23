'Bond 25' Release Date Is Up in the Air Amid Director's Exit

There’s a chance that Bond 25 will no longer be released on November 8, 2019 as originally planned.

The movie just lost Danny Boyle as director and producers are currently looking for a replacement. The film will be Daniel Craig‘s final movie as James Bond.

While THR is reporting that the movie definitely won’t hit its target release date, Deadline reports that there’s still a chance the movie will keep the date.

Some of the directors currently in consideration for the job are Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies), Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), and Yann Demange (White Boy Rick).