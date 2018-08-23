Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 1:27 am

Caitlyn Jenner & Kendall Jenner Grab Sushi Together in Malibu!

Caitlyn Jenner & Kendall Jenner Grab Sushi Together in Malibu!

Caitlyn Jenner and Kendall Jenner are enjoying a sushi dinner!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and the 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star were spotted heading in for dinner at Nobu on Wednesday night (August 22) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall recently spoke out following backlash for a quote in her new interview with Love Magazine.

She opened up about being “on the verge of a mental breakdown” due to her hectic schedule, which includes modeling and her other responsibilities.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner caitlyn jenner nobu august 2018 01
kendall jenner caitlyn jenner nobu august 2018 02
kendall jenner caitlyn jenner nobu august 2018 03
kendall jenner caitlyn jenner nobu august 2018 04
kendall jenner caitlyn jenner nobu august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B shares another sneak peek at daughter Kulture - TMZ
  • Check out the trailer for Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristie Alley gets questioned about Scientology on Celebrity Big Brother - TooFab
  • Pose star Indya Moore just signed a modeling contract - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Debby Ryan is responding to the new backlash from her new show - Just Jared Jr