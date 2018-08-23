Caitlyn Jenner & Kendall Jenner Grab Sushi Together in Malibu!

Caitlyn Jenner and Kendall Jenner are enjoying a sushi dinner!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and the 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star were spotted heading in for dinner at Nobu on Wednesday night (August 22) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall recently spoke out following backlash for a quote in her new interview with Love Magazine.

She opened up about being “on the verge of a mental breakdown” due to her hectic schedule, which includes modeling and her other responsibilities.