Cher's 'SOS' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Cher has released another song from Dancing Queen, a new album of all ABBA hits!

Right now, you’ll be able to listen to the 72-year-old superstar’s rendition of “SOS” via the stream below!

The album doesn’t hit iTunes until September 28 but you can pre-order the album right now. If you pre-order the album, you’ll get an instant download of Cher‘s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”

Be sure to check out Cher‘s upcoming album! In the meantime, you can stream “SOS” below right now.

Click inside to see the lyrics to the song…