Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 10:02 am

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Admits She 'Pushed' a Boy During First Week at School!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Admits She 'Pushed' a Boy During First Week at School!

Chrissy Teigen recorded her daughter making a confession after her first day at her preschool.

Luna, what happened today?” Chrissy asked her daughter in the clip.

“I fall down my forehead,” Luna responded.

“No, that was in Bali. What’d you do today?” Chrissy said. “I pushed,” Luna said.

“Who did you push?” Chrissy continued.

“I pushed a boy,” Luna replied.

If you don’t know, Luna is two years old and this is her very first week at school. The family just returned from a fun vacation in Bali!

Watch the interaction between Chrissy and Luna below…

GUYS. 😩😩😩

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Photos: Getty
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens

