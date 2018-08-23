Connie Britton Returning to 'American Horror Story' for 'Apocalypse' (Report)

Top Stories
Huge news – Connie Britton is reportedly returning for American Horror Story: Apocalypse!

According to The Wrap, Connie will be filming at the Murder House location in Los Angeles on Friday (August 24). Connie appeared in the Murder House season as Vivien Harmon. Dylan McDermott, who played Connie‘s husband that season, is also reportedly returning.

This season will be a crossover between Murder House and Coven, two of the most popular AHS seasons.

Look out for the new season, which is set to premiere on FX on September 12.
Photos: Getty
