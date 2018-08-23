Top Stories
Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 10:50 am

Elizabeth Hurley Swims Topless on Vacation in Greece (Video)

Elizabeth Hurley Swims Topless on Vacation in Greece (Video)

Elizabeth Hurley went for a swim while topless during her vacation in Greece!

The 53-year-old actress posted a video of her swimming off her calories while on her holiday in the European country.

In the video, Elizabeth is wearing only white bikini bottoms!

“Attempting to swim off the calories #holiday #greece @elizabethhurleybeach,” Elizabeth posted on her Instagram account. Elizabeth covered up her breasts while popping out of the water for a moment!

Watch the video posted by Elizabeth Hurley below…
