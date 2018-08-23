Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry are Joined by New Co-Star Jenna Dewan on 'The Resident' Set

Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry chat in between takes as they film upcoming episode of The Resident on Thursday afternoon (August 23) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The co-stars were spotted wearing scrubs as they filmed inside of a hospital along with season two recurring star Jenna Dewan – who was spotted wearing a blue dress for her scene.

Earlier that day, Jenna was spotted with a co-star as she arrived for her long day on set.

The show follows an idealistic young doctor who begins his first year under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine.

The Resident season two is set to premiere on Monday, September 24 on Fox