Emma Roberts & Hayden Christensen World Premiere 'Little Italy' in Toronto - Watch Trailer Here!

Emma Roberts keeps it chic and sophisticated while attending the world premiere of her latest film Little Italy held at the Scotiabank Theatre on Wednesday (August 22) in Toronto, Canada.

The 27-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Hayden Christensen, Andrea Martin and Jane Seymour.

Synopsis: Emma plays Nikki Angioli, a chef living abroad who begrudgingly returns home to deal with visa-related issues she must sort through to receive a promotion. Nikki’s native New York neighborhood is home to her large, meddling Italian family and their pizza business. Around the corner sits Leo Campo (Christensen), the attractive son of the Angiolis’ pizzeria rivals. After Nikki comes home, the two find themselves entangled in a star-crossed romance fit for the 21st century, dealing with the fallout of their feuding families.

Little Italy is set to debut in select theaters and on demand Sept. 21 – Watch the trailer below!



‘Little Italy’ Official Trailer