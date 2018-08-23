Enrique Iglesias & Austin Mahone Perform at Private Party in Texas!

Enrique Iglesias and Austin Mahone pose for a photo while attending the 25th Anniversary of law firm Thomas J. Henry Attorneys in San Antonio, Tex. this past weekend.

The guys performed at the event alongside other musical acts like The Chainsmokers, Lil Jon, and Maroon 5.

Some of the other celeb guests included Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin, George Lopez, Shanina Shaik, and more.

Thomas‘ family – wife Azteca, daughter Maya, and son Thomas Jr. – were all in attendance as well for the lavish event, produced by celebrity production designer Dylan Marer.