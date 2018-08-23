Finn Wittrock & Kristen Stewart Party in Interpol's 'If You Really Love Nothing' Music Video - Watch!

Interpol recruited Finn Wittrock and Kristen Stewart as the stars of their latest music video!

The 33-year-old American Horror Story actor and the 28-year-old Lizzie actress party together in the band’s music video for their new single “If You Really Love Nothing” – and things get hot and heavy between them!

“If You Really Love Nothing” is the latest single off of Interpol‘s upcoming sixth studio album Marauder which is set to drop on Friday, August 24.

Watch the video below!