Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 12:13 am

Gerard Butler Attends a Business Meeting in LA

Gerard Butler Attends a Business Meeting in LA

Gerard Butler is taking care of business!

The 48-year-old Den of Thieves star was seen heading into a meeting on Wednesday (August 22) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

Gerard kept it casual in a blue henley paired with black jeans as he made his way to the meeting.

Gerard was recently spotted taking a stroll along the Hudson River park path in New York City. A few days earlier, Gerard took to his Twitter to share a video playing basketball with friend Jamie Foxx and he was pretty good!

Just Jared on Facebook
gerard butler la august 2018 01
gerard butler la august 2018 02
gerard butler la august 2018 03
gerard butler la august 2018 04
gerard butler la august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Gerard Butler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B shares another sneak peek at daughter Kulture - TMZ
  • Check out the trailer for Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristie Alley gets questioned about Scientology on Celebrity Big Brother - TooFab
  • Pose star Indya Moore just signed a modeling contract - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Debby Ryan is responding to the new backlash from her new show - Just Jared Jr
  • Sonia

    Is spending all this time with Hee Haw making him have a redneck goatee again? 😉 Apart from that, he looks great, love those shoes!

  • Sonia

    Is spending all this time with Hee Haw making him have a redneck goatee again? 😉 Apart from that, he looks great, love those shoes!

  • Sunkist

    Cleo, I wanted you to see. Those photos of Gerard with Shushka, the first time we saw her, walking her in the parking lot, were at the same place.
    https://pin.it/fl6oxegxmlvtj4

  • Sunkist

    Cleo, I wanted you to see. Those photos of Gerard with Shushka, the first time we saw her, walking her in the parking lot, were at the same place.
    https://pin.it/fl6oxegxmlvtj4