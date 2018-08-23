Heidi Klum & Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Are All Smiles While Heading to Simon Cowell's Party in LA!

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are ready to party!

The 45-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and the 28-year-old Tokio Hotel superstar were spotted heading to Simon Cowell‘s Hollywood Star Celebration Party at Italian restaurant Ago on Wednesday night (August 22) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

The loved-up couple looked happy together as they arrived at the restaurant.

Heidi joined Simon to celebrate at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier in the day, along with other America’s Got Talent co-stars and past winners.