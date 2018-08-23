Ireland Baldwin Bravely Opens Up About Battle with Anorexia

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her past battle with anorexia.

The 22-year-old model shared a photo of her younger self on Instagram Story and captioned it, “Anorexia throwback.

Ireland posted another photo of herself in a bikini and said, “I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

“I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed,” she added.

“I used to read people’s comments when I first started modeling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights that I had on box set,” Ireland continued.

She concluded her message, “Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short.”