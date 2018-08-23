Jared Leto Looks So Hot Dancing Around Shirtless - Watch Now!

Jared Leto is showing off his super hot bod!

The 46-year-old actor/singer took to Twitter on Thursday (August 23) to share a video of himself shimming his hips.

“Anyone wanna dance?” Jared captioned the below video of himself dancing around shirtless in just a pair of red track pants while sticking his tongue out and playing with his hair.

Jared was having some fun in his dressing before and his 30 Seconds to Mars band mates took to the stage during their The Monolith Tour stop in Hungary later that night.

