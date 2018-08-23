Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles While Running Errands in Brentwood

Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles While Running Errands in Brentwood

Jennifer Garner is looking happy.

The 46-year-old actress was spotted heading out to run errands and on Thursday (August 23) in Brentwood, Calif.

Jen was seen stopping by ex Ben Affleck‘s home one day before (August 22). Following their meeting, Jen reportedly convinced Ben to head to a rehab center to once again seek treatment for alcohol addiction.

Ben has previously gone to rehab in 2001 for alcohol addiction, and returned to get help last year. We wish him all the best on his road to recovery.
