Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 2:29 pm

'Jersey Shore' Cast On Ronnie's Relationship with Girlfriend Jen Harley: 'We Have to Like Her, If He Likes Her’

The cast of Jersey Shore is opening up about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s complicated, on-and-off relationship with girlfriend Jen Harley.

The stars of the hit MTV series – Deena Cortese, JWoww, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Snooki, Pauly D, Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino – have been making their promo rounds in New York City, and made sure to stop by the Today show on Thursday morning (August 23) to talk about what’s to come from Season 2 of Family Vacation.

“It puts us in a weird position, you know, when your friend has somebody and you see that significant other’s treating them bad, you’re like, you have to like this person because they’re going to be back with them, that’s how we are with her,” Pauly D told Us Weekly while vising the studio the day before (August 22). “She’s treating him like this, we have to like like her, if he likes her. It’s just a weird situation, but it’s not for us to really like, it’s for him. We support Ronnie. 100 percent.”

“I always say, ‘If Ron likes her, we like her.’ Whatever emotion he’s on,” JWoww added.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 2 premieres on MTV Thursday, August 23, at 8 p.m. ET!


