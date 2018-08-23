Jonathan Rhys Meyers Steps Out for a Hair Cut in Calabasas

Jonathan Rhys Meyers looks all clean cut as he leaves a hair salon on Thursday afternoon (August 23) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 40-year-old former The Tudors actor looked cool in a denim jacket over a white T-shirt and black trousers as he stepped out for the afternoon.

If you missed it, Jonathan was detained by police in Los Angeles in early July after an apparent argument with his Mara Lane on a flight from Miami.

After the incident, Jonathan spoke about how “incredible” his wife is for always supporting him.