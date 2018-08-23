Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 7:06 pm

Josh Charles & Wife Sophie Flack Welcome Baby Girl!

And baby makes four!

Josh Charles and wife Sophie Flack welcomed a little baby girl on Wednesday (August 22) after announcing they were expecting back in February.

“Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday’s doubleheader. It was a day I’ll never forget!” The 46-year-old former The Good Wife actor captioned the below video from his dressing room at his Broadway show Straight White Men.

Josh and Sophie are already parents to 3-year-old son Rocco and have been married since 2013.

Congrats to the happy family!

