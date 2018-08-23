Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest &amp; Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 4:28 pm

Josh Peck & Wife Paige O'Brien Expecting First Child!

Josh Peck and his wife Paige O’Brien are expecting their first child together!

The 31-year-old actor announced the news on his Instagram account!

“Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there. Love u,” Josh captioned a photo of him and his wife, who is showing a baby bump in the new pic.

Josh and his wife got married just over a year ago, back in June of 2017.

Congrats to Josh and Paige on the wonderful news!

Photos: Getty
