Thu, 23 August 2018 at 10:34 am

Judy Greer & Cher Dan Churchill Reveal Sophisticated Bites Menu at Hilton Garden Inn!

Judy Greer & Cher Dan Churchill Reveal Sophisticated Bites Menu at Hilton Garden Inn!

Judy Greer is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the Sophisticated Bites Menu Reveal Celebration held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Wednesday (August 22) in Burbank, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress was joined by celebrity chef Dan Churchill of Genius Kitchen’s Feast With Friends as they co-hosted the event, and revealed the winners chosen from 11 finalists.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Judy Greer

The menu items include a handcrafted cocktail named Cherry Blossom, Sticky Finger Ribs and Mason Jar Chocolate Fudge Cake. The new menu items were determined by more than a quarter of a million votes and will be rolled out on Hilton Garden Inn dining menus nationwide.

Earlier this week, Judy stepped out to support her 13 Going on 30 co-star Jennifer Garner at her Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling.
Credit: Emma McIntyre; Photos: Getty Images for Hilton Garden Inn
