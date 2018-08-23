Top Stories
Thu, 23 August 2018 at 11:01 am

Kaley Cuoco Reacts to 'Big Bang Theory' Ending After 12 Seasons

Kaley Cuoco Reacts to 'Big Bang Theory' Ending After 12 Seasons

The Big Bang Theory will be coming to an end after the show’s upcoming twelfth season, airing this fall, and the show’s star Kaley Cuoco is reacting to the news.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang,” Kaley posted on her Instagram account.

If you missed it, CBS confirmed that the longtime show would be coming to an end after this upcoming season.
