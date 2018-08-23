Top Stories
Thu, 23 August 2018 at 11:37 pm

Kate Mara Joins Victor Cruz at NFL Kickoff Party in NYC

Kate Mara poses on the black carpet with Victor Cruz as they step out for the 2018 Sunday Ticket Season Kickoff Party on Thursday night (August 23) at The Blond in New York City.

The 35-year-old Pose actress looked pretty in a white blouse, black jeans, and studded heels while the 31-year-old former wide receiver looked sharp in a striped shirt and black trousers for the event.

If you didn’t know, it was recently announced that Victor had officially retired from playing in the NFL, but he has signed on to be an analyst for ESPN for the upcoming football season!
