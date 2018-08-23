Katie Lowes Says Preparing for 'Waitress' Was the Hardest Thing She's Ever Done

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro make their exit from the Good Day NY studios on Thursday morning (August 23) in New York City.

The married couple is currently starring together in the Broadway show Waitress and they promoted the musical on the morning program.

Katie recently opened up to TheaterMania about the nine-day rehearsal process she had before their opening night.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I haven’t been in a musical since high school, so I didn’t know if I could physically do it,” Katie said. “I never sang this many days in a row so I didn’t know if my voice was going to be there. And you’re actually waitressing for two hours, so it’s about ketchups and mustards and coffees and busing tables and dropping off checks and bringing in this pie cart. I was horrified I was going to mess it up.”

Katie and Adam are currently performing in the show eight times a week on Broadway!