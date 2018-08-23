Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 8:03 pm

Kendall Jenner Goes Summer Chic in Denim-on-Denim Look in LA!

Kendall Jenner is all smiles as she spends the day hanging out with friends at a park on Tuesday afternoon (August 21) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old flashed her midriff in a denim crop top, haigh-waisted jeans, and white kitten heels as she was spotted playing basketball with friends and snacking on some fruit.

Kendall’s entire outfit is part of American Eagle’s Ne(X)t Level Jean Collection, which are designed to be super-supportive, stretchy, and breathable – a perfect transition from summer to fall looks.

The following night, Kendall was spotted stepping out for a sushi dinner with her dad Caitlyn Jenner in Malibu.
