Kendall Jenner Goes Summer Chic in Denim-on-Denim Look in LA!

Kendall Jenner is all smiles as she spends the day hanging out with friends at a park on Tuesday afternoon (August 21) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old flashed her midriff in a denim crop top, haigh-waisted jeans, and white kitten heels as she was spotted playing basketball with friends and snacking on some fruit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner



Kendall’s entire outfit is part of American Eagle’s Ne(X)t Level Jean Collection, which are designed to be super-supportive, stretchy, and breathable – a perfect transition from summer to fall looks.

The following night, Kendall was spotted stepping out for a sushi dinner with her dad Caitlyn Jenner in Malibu.