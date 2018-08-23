Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Matt Bomer to Romance Eric McCormack on 'Will & Grace'

Matt Bomer is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Will & Grace for season two of the revival series!

The 40-year-old actor will play a love interest for Eric McCormack‘s character Will. Matt‘s role is described as a “smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor who dates Will.”

In the same episode, Adam Rippon will be making a cameo appearance as himself and Minnie Driver will return as “Lorraine Finster, Karen’s nemesis/stepdaughter. Karen seeks her out at the strip club Lorraine works at to try and get more money in her divorce settlement.”

The new season of Will & Grace premieres on Thursday, October 4 at 9pm on NBC.
