Matthew McConaughey Rocks a Reference to His 'Dazed and Confused' Character!

Matthew McConaughey is making a reference with his fashion!

The 48-year-old actor sported a fun tee while heading to the airport on Thursday (August 23) in Los Angeles.

The shirt he’s wearing reads “Be A Lot Cooler If You Did,” which is a classic line from his own character Wooderson in the 1993 Richard Linklater-directed film.

Matthew recently opened up about his marriage to Camila Alves, and said that “the clock was ticking.” Find out what else he said about their relationship!
