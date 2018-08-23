Top Stories
Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 12:40 pm

Mayim Bialik Reacts to 'Big Bang Theory' Ending: 'Am I Happy? Of Course Not'

Mayim Bialik Reacts to 'Big Bang Theory' Ending: 'Am I Happy? Of Course Not'

Mayim Bialik is not happy that The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end.

“You know when you park at a meter, but you’re pulled up too far because the jerk behind you parked beyond their spot, and then you get a $58 parking ticket? That happened. I also had an intense double therapy session. And my younger son tried soccer for the first time. And, also, I found out The Big Bang Theory’s upcoming season 12 will be its final one,” Mayim wrote on her site, Grok Nation. “Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.”

She continued, “This is hard. I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create…But my paying job—the one you know me for—is ending and yes: It’s very sad. I fear it’s going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes! But, as a cast, we love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Big Bang Theory, Mayim Bialik, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B shares another sneak peek at daughter Kulture - TMZ
  • Check out the trailer for Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristie Alley gets questioned about Scientology on Celebrity Big Brother - TooFab
  • Pose star Indya Moore just signed a modeling contract - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Debby Ryan is responding to the new backlash from her new show - Just Jared Jr
  • Utope

    It was a great show, Mayim. Thanks for the laughs and I look forward to what else you may do in the future.

  • mahbelle

    it’s in syndication – you can watch it over and over and over again. like i used to do with Roseanne.

  • mahbelle

    it’s in syndication – you can watch it over and over and over again. like i used to do with Roseanne.