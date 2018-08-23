Mayim Bialik Reacts to 'Big Bang Theory' Ending: 'Am I Happy? Of Course Not'

Mayim Bialik is not happy that The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end.

“You know when you park at a meter, but you’re pulled up too far because the jerk behind you parked beyond their spot, and then you get a $58 parking ticket? That happened. I also had an intense double therapy session. And my younger son tried soccer for the first time. And, also, I found out The Big Bang Theory’s upcoming season 12 will be its final one,” Mayim wrote on her site, Grok Nation. “Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.”

She continued, “This is hard. I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create…But my paying job—the one you know me for—is ending and yes: It’s very sad. I fear it’s going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes! But, as a cast, we love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability.”