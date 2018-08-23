Milla Jovovich is 'Everything' in New Kenzo Campaign

Top Stories
Thu, 23 August 2018 at 8:25 pm

The fall/winter 2018 campaign for fashion house Kenzo has arrived and it stars Milla Jovovich alongside a great roster of talent!

Milla is photographed alongside Insecure‘s Jay Ellis, X-Men co-stars Alexandra Shipp and Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Red Sparrow‘s Sasha Frolova.

The images were photographed by Ethan James Green and an accompanying fashion film, marking Humberto Leon‘s directorial debut, will premiere during a NYFW event in September.

The film is called “The Everything” and will be available to watch on Kenzo.com starting September 8. We can’t wait to see it!
Photos: Ethan James Green
