Thu, 23 August 2018 at 1:10 pm

Naomi Campbell's Rep Responds to David Blaine Dating Rumors

Naomi Campbell's Rep Responds to David Blaine Dating Rumors

Model Naomi Campbell and magician David Blaine were spotted yachting together on vacation this week, and fans began to speculate if they’re dating!

However, the 48-year-old supermodel’s rep is shooting down any rumors that the pair may be more than friends.

Naomi and David are not dating,” Naomi‘s rep said in a statement (via E! News). “They have been great friends for many years now, but nothing more than that.”

If you missed it, be sure to see the pics of a bikini-clad Naomi hanging out with David on their vacation!
Photos: Getty
Getty
