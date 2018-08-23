Nicki Minaj Reacts to That Video of Kylie Jenner Changing Direction on the VMAs Red Carpet

Nicki Minaj‘s fifth episode of Queen Radio was released earlier today and she had a lot to say about the rumors that she is feuding with Kylie Jenner over the statements she made earlier in the week about Travis Scott‘s album sales.

Specifically, Nicki spoke about the video of Kylie on the red carpet at the VMAs. In the video, it appears as if Kylie changes her direction while walking to avoid Nicki.

“I f*cking love Kylie and that’s not going to change…This is not real life, this is entertainment. I love Kylie and so do my fans. Kim was on my first episode of queen radio — f*cking love her,” Nicki said (via The Fader).

“We’re not going to make something that it’s not. We’re not going to start any dumbass cat fights for your entertainment. This is strictly music, between musicians…She supported her man like she should. Me and my fans are not feeding into this,” she added.