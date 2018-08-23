Top Stories
Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 11:05 am

Novak Djokovic Reveals His Biggest Weakness Ahead of US Open!

Novak Djokovic has admitted that he’s still looking to perfect his serve!

“I’m still a work in progress with the serve, to be honest,” the 31-year-old tennis pro expressed while attending A Conversation With Novak Djokovic at the ASICS 5th Ave Flagship Store on Wednesday (August 22) in New York City.

“I’m aware that I can’t serve as the guys who are 6ft 10in obviously can,” Novak added. “I’m not looking for that speed – I’m looking more for precision and accuracy.”

“I am grateful for where I am at the moment and I couldn’t be in a better place before the last Grand Slam of the year,” Novak continued. “I do feel like I am playing close to my best, I still feel I can play better. In the finals against Roger [Federer] it was definitely the best match of the tournament.”
