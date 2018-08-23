Pregnant Hilary Duff Heads to the Gym in Studio City

Hilary Duff is ready to hit the gym!

The pregnant 30-year-old Younger star was spotted heading in for a workout on Thursday (August 23) in Studio City, Calif.

Hilary showed off her baby bump in a grey tank top and black yoga pants as she left the gym.

Hilary and her boyfriend Matthew Koma were spotted sharing a cute kiss before lunch together earlier in the month.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” Hilary recently wrote on her Instagram. See the cute pic!