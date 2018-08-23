Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Pack on the PDA Together in Italy!

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor are having a fun day out together!

The 43-year-old talk show host and the 26-year-old model were seen enjoying a day out with friends on Tuesday (August 21) in Portofino, Italy.

The two looked happy as they held hands and packed on the PDA while strolling around the city on vacation.

The two were also seen heading to dinner together that night.

Ryan and Shayna dated several years ago and then rekindled their relationship a little over a year ago.

Next year, Ryan will return to American Idol for another season as host!