Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Pose for Cute Pics on Vacation!

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor are moving on from Italy and have arrived in St. Tropez, France for the next part of their vacation!

The 43-year-old talk show host and the 26-year-old model posed for photos while arriving in town on Thursday (August 23).

Earlier in the day, Ryan and Shayna were seen sharing a kiss while on a boat in Italy. They have been in the country for the past week while enjoying a relaxing summer break.

Make sure to also see pics of them packing on the PDA!