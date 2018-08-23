Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor are feeling the love!

The 43-year-old talk show host and the 26-year-old model were seen enjoying their Italian vacation together on Thursday (August 23) in Portofino, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Seacrest

The two enjoyed a romantic kiss while taking a relaxing boat ride together during their getaway.

They looked happy days before as they held hands and packed on the PDA while strolling around the city on their vacation.

Ryan and Shayna dated several years ago and then rekindled their relationship a little over a year ago.